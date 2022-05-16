EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Harmony School of Science will “stick up its chin and grin and sing ‘Tomorrow! Tomorrow!’” in their performance of Annie JR.

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning musical, Annie JR. tells the story of a spunky Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents. She foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt, and finds a new family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

“Annie is a heartwarming show with an important message about the true nature of family. In the show, we see how a plucky little girl transforms her entire life by making the most out of every moment. MTI would like to applaud the students from Harmony School of Science for all their hard work on their production.” Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International (MTI).

What: Harmony School of Science will present Annie JR.

When: May 18 and 19 at 6:00 pm and May 21 at 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm

Where: 1730 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79936.

Cost: Advance tickets are $7.00 and can be purchased at the Harmony School of Science Front Office. Tickets will be sold at the door for $10.00 on the days of the performance.

Contact the Front Office for more ticket information at (915)500-4193. There is no dress code, but the cast will remind you that you are “never fully dressed without a smile.”

Annie JR. is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized materials are supplied by, Music Theatre International.

