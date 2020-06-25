‘Gone with the Wind’ returns to HBO Max with disclaimer

(CNN) – “Gone with the Wind” is back on HBO Max, but it now includes a disclaimer.

The streaming platform made the 1939 film available for viewing on Tuesday, but it also added two additional videos to address the inaccurate and racist historical depiction in the movie.

One of the videos serves as an introduction to the movie.

The video denounces the misrepresentations while examining the film’s historical context.

HBO Max pulled the movie from its platform temporarily two weeks ago amid the anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd.