EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gabriel Iglesias loves El Paso and El Paso loves Fluffy.

Courtesy of El Paso Live

The famous comedian will be performing at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre as a part of his “Beyond the Fluffy” tour. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” Iglesias says regarding the tour.