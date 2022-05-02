EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is a reason why people love the show Friends; now fans will have an excuse to bring their friends or family to dine at Friendz with a z sports bar.

Business partner and Chef Hector Mayorga want Friends ‘ sports bar to be different from other restaurants in town.

Last year, many restaurants had to close down due to the pandemic, and many others changed hands. This business used to be the El Paso Drafthouse.

Mayorga says, he wanted to take a chance and open up a restaurant that brings a different atmosphere.

“We saw the necessity around this area in town, so we wanted something where people can come relax, and have that homey feel, so that’s what we wanted to create, a bar that everybody can come and relax.” Mayorga said.

The sports bar will feature the show ‘friends’ in some of their made from scratch dishes such as the Joey nachos and the Monica burger. As for drinks they have the pivot, no uterus, and other drinks named after quotes from the show.

Mayorga is known for creating the menu, he even added a kids menu for the younger crowd, the chef says he’s even expanding it to be a brunch menu.

“Everything on the menu is going to be made in-house, from the fries we cut them ourselves, we cut the tortillas accordingly, make them into the chips. Once we introduce our brunch menu, we will be making the waffles in-house – we batter our own tenders, we cut our own pickles, and so on and so forth. So we wanted to make sure that everything that people were eating was going to be fresh, cause you know the fresher the better,” Mayorga said.

Since the pandemic, restaurants have lost workers. However, the chef and business partner has been lucky to have a full staff, from cooks, waiters and bartenders.

Friendz Sports Bar is now open to the public from 12 in the afternoon to 11 at night, Sunday through Wednesday. Excluding Mondays until Football season but will have its official grand opening this weekend for Cinco De Mayo.

