Free movies this month at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

This undated image provided by Disney/Pixar shows a scene from the movie “Toy Story 4.” (Disney/Pixar via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Families can go enjoy three free movies over the next month.

The Red Raider Reels will again be open to the public and hosted by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, according to a news release.

For three straight Friday’s, Texas Tech will screen a family-friendly movie for the public at sundown.

“Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, picnic chairs, snacks and drinks,” the release said. “Glass containers, alcohol and pets are prohibited. Parking is available at the lot east of the lawn.”

Here is the schedule:

Sept. 20: Toy Story 4

Sept. 27: The Secret Life of Pets

Oct. 4: Men in Black: International

For more information: 915-215-4850.