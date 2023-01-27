EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia.

All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored.

The singer form New Jersey shared on social media, “I’m recovering nicely, but unfortunately the doctors want me to take another month off before I begin performing.”

“I’m so looking forward to getting back onstage,” the star continued. “But I can’t do that until I’m 100%.”