NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a book coming out this fall that covers his years in the Trump administration and, according to his publisher, offers “unvarnished appraisals of the deals made and characters encountered along the way.”

Broadside Books, a conservative imprint at HarperCollins Publishers, announced Monday that Pompeo’s untitled book was scheduled for November. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pompeo “will draw readers deep into the innermost sanctums of government decision-making and reveal the stories and strategic thinking behind key actions regarding North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, Mexico, Israel, Afghanistan, support for international religious freedom, and many other countries and issues,” the announcement reads in part.

Pompeo, 58, is a Republican from Kansas who served three terms in Congress before President Donald Trump appointed him director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2017, then secretary of state a year later. He has speculated about a 2024 presidential run, one that might find him in competition with his former boss. Other former Trump officials considered possible candidates— and working on books — include Vice President Mike Pence and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump clashed with many of his cabinet officers, including Pompeo’s immediate predecessor at state, Rex Tillerson. But Pompeo remained on good terms with Trump and even broke with precedent for secretaries of state by recording a speech for the 2020 Republican National Convention. He continued to defend him after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, a time when other officials resigned or distanced themselves, and less than two weeks later sent a tweet promoting Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.