EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Downtown Fiesta de las Luces returns on Saturday, May 21, 2022, but this time around there will be lucha libre! The live entertainment line-up includes many vendors and food trucks.

The event will be held on September 17th, and November 19th in 2022. Each Saturday from 3pm to 11pm, South El Paso Street will be packed with activity.

The free festivities will be loaded with music, entertainment, and vendors to fill the night with the beauty of overhead string lights that illuminate the corridor into the night. To top it off, Lucha Frontera will shake the crowds with eight thunderous battles scheduled throughout the evening!











The complement of cultural entertainment to businesses unique to the El Centro Shopping District will provide an experience designed to expose the public to South El Paso Street retailers. The event will be located between Paisano and Fourth Avenue on El Paso Street.

Visit DowntownElPaso.com for more information and a full list of vendors and entertainment.

