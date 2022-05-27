EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s the first Blockbuster of 2022, and more than 36 years later, Tom Cruise is still “Maverick” in Top Gun.”

The film term, “I feel the need… for speed…” still captures audiences of all ages. I remember fondly being in my ’20’s and the Box Office sensation of the day, as Tom Cruise led the pack of Navy Fighter Pilots where teamwork was everything and more than just taking to the skies.

For an all new generation, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell has dedicated more than 30 years of service to the Navy, and his edgy courageous style cannot be grounded by the likes of Navy Admirals played by Ed Harris or Jon Hamm.

The action soars as Maverick heads to the classroom in a special assignment and returns to “Top Gun,” to train in San Diego, where he receives wise advice from the ultimate “IceMan,” and a touching return by Val Kilmer.

He reconnects with a former love, played charmingly by Jennifer Connelly and Bradley Bradshaw or “Rooster,”played by actor and musician Miles Teller, who you may remember from the film,”Whiplash.”

Maverick is also dealing with ghosts like “Goose,” Rooster’s Father, who died while on a mission with Maverick in the 1986 film. Their conflicts drive the film and the action soars and it feels like 1986 again.

What a thrill ride, what a need for kleenex as we reminisce about this timeless story of bonding. The beloved “Volleyball,” scene has turned into Football fun on the beach and a new group of characters including “Phoenix,” played by Monica Barbaro.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the music, which takes you back in time with Kenny Loggins’ ‘Danger Zone,” the Top Gun Anthem, new music by OneRepublic, Lady Gaga and a score by Hans Zimmer. Even Miles Teller joins in where we reminisce over Great Balls of Fire.”

This is popcorn satisfaction at its best. Tom Cruise is still doing his own stunts at 60 and a new generation can experience that same Top Gun satisfaction.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.