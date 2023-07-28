EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our Critics Choice Film Critic Felipa Solis has “Barbenheimered.” She talked about Barbie last week, and this week, we talked about the Christopher Nolan epic film “Oppenheimer,” which she describes as a monumental piece of U.S. History.

Oppenheimer is probably one of the most brilliant, captivating films of our time, where we are presented with a historical timeline for the creation of the atomic bomb. From Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity to his relationship with Oppenheimer, we learn about the man who gave the world the power to destroy itself with not one but two atomic bombs.

The film is based on the book, “American Prometheus, the Triumph and Tragedy of Robert J. Oppenheimer.” The role is played to perfection by Irish actor Cillian Murphy who first worked with Christopher Nolan as the Scarecrow in The Dark Knight. Oppenheimer is a physicist who, from the very beginning, separates the concepts of fission, or splitting into parts, and fusion, a merging of elements, which is exactly what this film accomplishes as it takes you back and forth to important times in his life that will clearly change the world. The film takes us to his studies in quantum physics in Germany, to teaching about quantum physics in the 1930s while participating in activism to save the Spanish Republic from the Fascist regime during the Spanish Civil War.

He is inspired by works by T.S. Eliot, music by Stravinsky, and art by Picasso. He opts for physics over politics and is assigned to the Manhattan Project just a few years later. He becomes the Director of the site at Los Alamos, New Mexico, where he says if you can combine physics and New Mexico, life would be perfect.

The scientists, the teachers, and ultimately the military leaders he works with to create and develop the atomic bomb work for him and against him, and all of the performances are absolutely brilliant. Josh Hartnett is back on the screen as a fellow physicist, Matt Damon is strong as a Military leader at the site Leslie Groves, and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor must go to Robert Downey Jr., who is overwhelming as Lewis Strauss, who may have been the man who orchestrated Oppenheimer’s downfall, and ultimately his own.

The controversies surrounding Oppenheimer’s life include his womanizing and a long-term relationship with a political rabble-rouser named Jean Tatlock, expertly portrayed by Florence Pugh. His wife, who travels to Los Alamos and painfully deals with his controversies, all the while turning to alcohol, is touchingly played by Emily Blunt, and look for incredible performances by Oscar winner Rami Malek, Matthew Modine, Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branaugh, and Gary Oldman. Christopher Nolan’s use of black and white and color are overwhelming.

The film was shot on IMAX 65- millimeter film, and the incredible cinematography and sound work together for some of the most compelling moments I have ever seen on the screen. The red, orange, and yellow hues used to create the enormous mushroom clouds are mind-blowing and brought me to tears. We never see the destruction caused, but the casualties are discussed, and as a result, turbulence is everywhere.

The movie is over three hours long, and you feel it, but it’s an incredible piece of history that will now be preserved for future generations. Oppenheimer could very well be the movie of the year.