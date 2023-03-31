EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Keanu Reeves is back in the 4th installment of the John Wick Series that is taking the world’s box office by storm. Critics Choice Association member Felipa Solis is here to give us a look at the legendary assassin’s 4th ride…

Keanu Reeves… the ultimate hitman… martial artist… He is John Wick and in this 4th of the series in the Neo-Noir action thriller, the price of his head is now in the 20 million mark, and he is on a mission against the High Table, the most powerful and wealthy underground criminal bosses of the world… What does that mean? Well… it means that the film, which is close to 3 hours long, will take you on the ultimate ride, from New York to Japan, to Berlin and Paris, with the likes of John Wick’s ensemble that includes Lawrence Fishbourne, Ian McShane, the Late Lance Reddick, Donnie Yen and Aimee Kwan.

John is on the hunt and the hunt is on for John. He is working to protect his team and dodge the bullets and swords and mayhem as he proves that he is again, “The One.”

In a recent interview, Keanu Reeves told the Critics Choice that his work alongside Director Chad Stahelski is like creating a feast, where they work together to find all the right ingredients and these films have created the ultimate partnership. The choreography is stunning and at 58 years old, Keanu continues to do all of his own stunts. Excellent!

I did notice that in all of the overwhelming martial arts as well as the slicing and dicing, incredible mayhem and carnage, there is very little dialogue… and when Keanu speaks, I promise… you will remember… especially the first word he utters in the film. There is even an amazing Dog in the film, who although is a trained assassin, will eventually capture your heart.

Will there be a John Wick 5? The production on the two films was supposedly scheduled to be back-to-back, but now there is a big question mark surrounding the next installment. I honestly think this was the best in the series. I promise lots of Keanu satisfaction… YEAH….