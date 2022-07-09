EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) will showcase Legally Blonde The Musical at the Bowie High stage next week July 13-16.

Harvard’s favorite blonde Elle Woods makes her way to the Bowie High stage next week for the Fine Arts Department’s production of “Legally Blonde the Musical.” Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. July 13-16 in the Bowie Auditorium, 801 S. San Marcial.

EPISD provided a link on all the work being done behind the scenes.

“Legally Blonde the Musical” is based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name. It tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial. Throughout the show, very few characters have faith in Elle, but she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations while staying true to herself.

The summer musicals, a long-standing El Paso ISD tradition dating back to 1986, are known for their collaboration of districtwide talent that comes together year after year to bring a show to life. Past shows include “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hairspray,” “Rock of Ages” and classics such as “The Pajama Games” and “My Fair Lady.”

Legally Blonde is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Call (915) 230-3514 for free tickets.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.