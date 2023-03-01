EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Community College Forum Theatre presents two comedy one-act plays “Laundry &Bourbon” and “Lone Star” by James McClure.

“Laundry & Bourbon” and “Lone Star” poster. Photo by EPCC Theater.

The EPCC Theater Ensemble will perform at the Forum Theater, located on the EPCC Transmountain campus, 9570 Gateway North.

Presentations will take place on March 3-12, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2:20 p.m.

Ticket prices are:

General Admission- $6

Non-EPCC Students, Senior Citizens, Military, EPCC Staff and Faculty – $5

All EPCC Students FREE with valid EPCC ID

For information on EPCC Theater, contact Ted Karber, Jr. at (915) 831-3205.