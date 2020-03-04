Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin coming to El Paso in September, tickets on sale next week

Entertainment

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Latin pop stars Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up for an epic concert in El Paso later this year.

The concert will take place on Sept. 6, at the Don Haskins Center but tickets will go on pre-sale on March 11 from noon to 10 p.m. They will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on March 12.

Martin and Iglesias made their mark in the late ’90s and have kept a large number of fans since then. Both have visited El Paso in the past, but this will mark their first time together.

