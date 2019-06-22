Elliot Roberts dies; manager for Neil Young, Joni Mitchell

NEW YORK (AP) — The manager of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and many other rock stars has died. Elliot Roberts was 76.

His agency Lookout Management says in a statement that Roberts died Friday. No other details were available.

Young is known for his many clashes with record industry officials but said in a statement on his website that Roberts was “the greatest manager of all time.”

Roberts was a college dropout who befriended David Geffen and with him helped launch the California rock scene of the 1960s and 1970s.

Besides representing such top acts as Young; Mitchell; and Crosby, Stills and Nash, Elliot helped found Asylum Records, where performers included Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt and the Eagles.

He would later manage the Cars, Tracy Chapman and Tom Petty, among others.