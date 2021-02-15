El Paso’s ‘Teen Sinatra’ serenades to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Joshua Lucero also known as “Teen Sinatra” is a 17-year-old former auditionee of 2019 season of “The Voice” now finding his way in the Borderland’s music scene.

On Valentine’s Day weekend, patrons of El Paso Outlet Shoppes could enjoy the classic hits of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole performed by Borderland’s aspiring jazz performer.

Lucero says he finds the inspiration in his grandparents and family, but loves singing this type of music for “the power that the singers use and the way they use it,” he said in an interview with KTSM back in 2019.

Lucero auditioned for NBC’s “The Voice” in June of 2019, but despite not making the preliminary auditions he continues his mission to bring joy to the Borderland in times when it lacks.