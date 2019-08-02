El Paso’s first Flix Brewhouse announces opening date

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans are about a month away from getting to enjoy custom-crafted pours while watching the latest box office hits.

The city’s first Flix Brewhouse is set to officially open its doors on Thursday, September 5, a Facebook post reveals.

According to the theater’s website, the chain is the country’s only first-run Cinema Brewery with on-site brewed beer and handmade food.

The El Paso facility will also include never-before-released luxury dining recliners that provide a comfortable viewing experience for every customer.

“We spent nearly two years developing them to enhance the in-theater dining experience and wanted to roll them out in El Paso specifically,” theater officials tell KTSM. “That will be a very special feature for our El Paso location!”

Flix Brewhouse will be located at 6450 N. Desert Blvd. next to Cabela’s.

For tickets, menus, and other information, click HERE.