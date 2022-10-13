EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready El Paso! The beloved holiday tradition, WinterFest, returns to El Paso bigger, brighter and better than ever.

This year’s WinterFest will kick off their festivities Saturday, November 19 in Downtown El Paso and will run through January 1, 2023.

The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with the WinterFest Art and Farmers Market followed by the ceremonial lighting of San Jacinto Plaza at 4:30 p.m. and the electrifying Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade at 6 p.m.

This year the iconic downtown destination event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit, joy and family-friendly festivities.

Celebrating 27 years, the City’s only light parade will ignite downtown with floats and vehicles decked out in colorful lights, marching groups, twinkling walkers and animals. The one-mile parade features more than 50 entries led by Santa Claus and parade sponsor Scherr Legate winding through various downtown streets.

“Sponsoring the Celebration of Lights allows us to share the love and joy of the holidays with our loved ones, friends, families and our beautiful community,” said Sam Legate of Scherr Legate.

JOIN THE FUN

The application period for parade participants, food truck and artisan vendors for the parade and the season remain open through October 24 and can be accessed online under the WinterFest section at www.elpasotexas.gov.

THE RINK

The WinterFest season will be highlighted with a real outdoor ice-skating rink that that will be located in the Convention Center Plaza. The Rink will feature family-friendly programming, themed ice-events and live entertainment.

THE ATTRACTIONS

Throughout the season, San Jacinto Plaza will be covered with more than 400,000 mini-lights, oversized decorations, and a 55-ft holiday tree. The season includes winter-themed attractions and family-friendly programs in and around downtown with an outdoor ice-skating rink, the El Paso Strong tree, a new dreidel display, plus visitors can take a stroll along the bedecked Paseo de las Luces to see festive holiday decor. There will also be free holiday movies at the Plaza presented by El Paso Live and the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival. The El Paso International Airport and the El Paso Zoo will also join festivities with holiday lights and activities.

WinterFest has undergone a massive makeover with a completely new branding and redesign reflecting the nostalgic feel and retro influenced identity of the 1950s.

For more information on WinterFest, click here.

