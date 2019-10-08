El Paso’s Chalk the Block Returns for Its 12th Year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chalk the Block returns to Downtown El Paso this Friday night.

The event will feature hundreds of talented artists who will unleash their creativity on the streets of Downtown El Paso.

There will also be interactive art installations set up throughout the venue along with dancers and performers.

More than 200 artists will be creating temporary masterpieces all over downtown El Paso.

Additionally, there will be fun activities for kids and their families, including a GECU Kids Zone that will feature rides. Food trucks will also be available for hungry guests.

Security is a top concern for organizers as well. Promoters of the event tell KTSM 9 News that there will be plenty of safeguards in place to protect guests.

“Safety is one of the paramount concerns that we always have with this event especially after the events of Aug. 3,” said Ben Fyffe, the Assistant Director for the El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department.

Fyffe said organizers have been working with the Emergency Management Department and the El Paso Police Department in order to ensure guests have a great time.

Chalk the Block runs throughout the weekend, October 11 to 13. Festivities get underway at 6 p.m. Friday.

Admission is free to the public.

There will be available parking spaces throughout downtown El Paso including the Mills Plaza Parking Garage which charges $10 per day and the Convention Center Parking Garage which also costs $10 per day. Most metered parking is free on the weekends.

Here’s a map provided by the promoters which showcases important information about the event.

For a full list of the entire schedule click here.