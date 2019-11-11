El Paso wrestler Sin Cara asks for release from WWE

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Internationally-known wrestler and 2018 Sun Bowl Parade grand marshal Sin Cara has asked WWE to release him from his contract.

Sin Cara, who’s real name is Jorge Arias and is from El Paso, issued a statement on his Twitter asking for the release on Monday.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity that I was given, however, I’ve come to the realization that I am stuck in a place where I have no value as an athlete, performer or entertainer,” he wrote. “I’ve worked hard for many years to polish my craft, have been a supportive team player and have waited patiently for the opportunity to show the world everything I could do. Unfortunately, after all these years, that opportunity never came nor do I feel it will ever come as long as I remain where I am at.”

Sin Cara was the grand marshal of the 2018 Sun Bowl Parade. While at WWE he has appeared on Raw, Smackdown, NXT and several pay-per-views including Wrestlemania 32 from Dallas.

He was also known for bringing his son with him to the ring whenever WWE was in El Paso.

His request for a release comes at a time several other wrestlers have reportedly asked for their release, only to be denied. The most notable departure from WWE is Dean Ambrose, who left for a start-up company All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he is now Jon Moxley.