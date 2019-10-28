El Paso Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘The Music of Selena’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— Selena’s most iconic hits will fill the Plaza Theatre when the El Paso Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to the Queen of Tejano Music.

“The Music of Selena” will feature vocalist and recording artist Isabel Marie Sánchez. She will join the El Paso Symphony Orchestra and conductor Bohuslav Rattay to perform classic Selena songs like “Dreaming of You,” “Como la Flor,” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

The one-night tribute will be at 8 p.m. March 7, 2020, at the historic Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso.

In 2015, Sánchez was personally asked by Selena’s family to perform “No Me Queda Mas” at the 35th Annual Tejano Music Award. She also performed at the official MAC Selena makeup line worldwide launch in 2016 in Corpus Christi.

Sánchez, who is from Chicago but now calls San Antonio home, appeared on Season 3 of NBC’s on “La Voz Kids,” where she received a “three-chair turn” and a standing ovation from all the judges as well as the audience. She also was a contestant and 1st-place winner Univision’s “Sabado Gigante.”

Tickets for “The Music of Selena” will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Tickets range from $30-$75 plus fees at ticketmaster.com; epso.org; and the Plaza Theatre Box Office; or by phone at (915) 532-3776.