El Paso photographer captures viral marriage proposal and uses social media to find couple

After three hours, 90,000 retweets and close to 700,000 likes, the photo made it’s way to the Bay Area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sometimes it pays to be at the right place, at the right time. That’s what happened with El Paso photographer Valerie Contreras when she was visiting San Francisco last week.

From a distance Contreras saw a marriage proposal underway, but didn’t want to spoil the special moment. Once she snapped some photos, the couple and her life have never been the same.

On Juneteenth, Californian Ricky Johnson Jr. got down on one knee and asked for Jasmine Winn’s hand in marriage. She said yes!

Later that night, the couple found out the world was celebrating right along with them.

Winn received a text message from a friend saying that Twitter is looking for you.

That’s when the couple saw the tweet of them being shared by thousands of people.

HELP ME FIND THIS COUPLE! I was out at the sutro baths in SF when we started suspecting a proposal about to happen so we prepped my camera just in case and it happened! I got these photos of it and didn’t want to ruin their moment and hoped I would later find them through here 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/mRQJo4YcGF — ✨ (@valerlesnaps) June 22, 2021

After arriving back in El Paso, Contreras posted the proposal photo asking for Twitter’s help to find the couple.

“The tweet started here in my hometown of El Paso, Texas and somehow got shared all the way to San Francisco, California”, said Contreras.

Johnson told KTSM 9 News that he hired a wedding photographer to capture the moment, but is thankful for the Chapin High School graduate.

“Just feels really amazing. I wanted our journey to be captured just for our kids and grandkids”, said Johnson.

“We were telling her thank you and we so appreciate it. She did such a kind gesture by going above and beyond to capture photos”, said Winn.

Contreras added that she’s really happy that her photographs were able to capture the emotion, the feeling of the occasion.

