EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With nearly 70 films showing at this year’s El Paso Media Festival, the audience will get to enjoy the works of local filmmakers and the company of some of them, including the headliner from a cult classic.

Chris Hanna and Daniel Valdez have been gathering a variety of shorts, features and documentaries to showcase at their festival that is celebrating its fourth year of existence.

El Paso Media Festival will be held from Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5 at the Alamo Drafthouse East.

“This year, the quality was so great with El Paso filmmakers that we gave them their own block. Usually, we will put them with Texas films, but this year, we got to show love to our hometown El Paso and show how much they’ve grown as filmmakers,” Hanna said.

What makes this film festival unique, Hanna and Valdez explained, is the educational part consisting of different panels and workshops led by filmmakers and people from the film industry.

“We have a lot of amazing festivals already here in the region and Las Cruces and El Paso, but we always felt like we were missing the educational part of the festival,” Hanna explained adding that they are “not only showing incredible regional and Texas and U.S. films or all over the world films, but also educating the public and the rising filmmakers.”

One of the panelists and the headliner of the festival is actor and filmmaker Greg Sestero, best known for his role as Mark in the cult classic “The Room.”

Sestero will be presenting his new feature film “The Christmas Tapes” and holding a panel about the film industry.

You can find the program and tickets on El Paso Media Fest’s website.

