EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso film company is planning on “Storming Area 51” and is looking for extras.

PsychDesert Productions will be filming a skit series at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The scene will be shot in the El Paso-area desert, at 14964 Greg Dr.

“Bring your best Naturo Run, costumes, ATV’s and 4WD vehicles,” a flier for the shot says.

The skit series is scheduled to be released in September.