El Chuco Inspirations: The journey of artist Lavell Jones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso artist Lavell Jones says music has always been a part of his life, even from a very young age.

“Since I was 4, I knew I was going to be doing music, to be honest with you,” Jones said.



Jones is a self-taught musician who first learned how to play the drums at church when he was 7 years old. He then learned how to play the piano. Jones said he delved into live instruments before jumping on the microphone.

“I won a very nice piano when I was 15 or 14 at some random contest. I won that and taught myself how to play that. The piano is my baby,” Jones explained. “My grandparents had a piano growing up in their house and I would always touch it when passing by without knowing how to play it, so I guess that instilled that in me and it just came out later on.”



As the years went on, Jones began writing music, kept growing as an artist and started to perform in the local music scene. Around 2010, Jones began to take his music career to the next level.

“I started getting into studios and making the sound more than something you’ve only been doing in your room. So I’ve been doing that for a while now,” Jones said.



Some of his idols and inspiration include Jay-Z and Slick Rick.

“There is this song by Slick Rick that’s called ‘Children’s Bedtime Story.’ I used to write, literally, my friend and I used to write all the lyrics on a paper and I was probably 7 or 8,” Jones said. “I used to write all the lyrics on a paper and all the words, and it was basically just him rapping a story — that’s just a story in general. So me, as an artist, what I do now is tell stories.”



Throughout the years, Jones released multiple singles and has performed at various music events, further exposing him to wider audiences. In 2018, Jones released a concept album called “Memento” and two years later, he released his latest album “LONG STORY SHORT.”

“I’ve never tried to be somebody else, so the fact that people attach to my music and relate to it, that means everything to me because it’s still me being true to myself at my core. It still feels good because people listen to my music and they like what I have to say so the community has always been supportive as far as that,” Jones explained.



Jones said his music doesn’t fit into one specific genre, but is best described as a blend of hip-hop and alternative. It’s a unique sound that flows perfectly with his creative storytelling lyrics while encompassing live instrumentation.

“I’ve always said that I do not want to be put in a box and I guess my music speaks for itself in that sense because a 50-year-old can listen to my music,” Jones said. “I have 50-, 60-year-olds reach out to me and tell me that they like my music, as well as the young crowd also. I’m just inspired by life, so anybody who’s lived life, they can relate to something I’m talking about.”

Jones said his hero is Kobe Bryant and the “Mamba Mentality” mindset has had a great influence on his art. The choice of giving up is nowhere in sight and Jones said he plans on more projects.

“I’ve always said that I’m personally at the point of no return, if you will. I’m not going to be that guy who people are like ‘remember that one guy Lavell, I think that’s how you say his name, what happened to him?’ kind of thing. That’s not something I want to happen and I’ve always wanted to prove to myself, like ‘Hey man. You wanted to do this, let’s put everything into it and if it happens it happens. If it doesn’t, at least at the end of the day, you’re solid knowing that you gave it you’re all,” Jones said.



Holding on to motivation to continue growing and taking it to the next level, Jones said that it’s never easy achieving your dreams. But, it’s definitely possible with a strong heart and determination.

“When people ask me for advice, I don’t have all the answers because I’m still on this journey myself, but that’s the best advice I can give them — is what I’ve learned is through all the ups and downs if you just stay pushing and stay consistent, it’ll happen for you,” Jones said.

Lavell Jones at Star City Studio Productions

Midnight Sessions II (Live Concert) is Jones’ latest release. You can listen to that and his other music right now on Spotify and Apple Music.



To learn more about Lavell Jones, visit his website lavelljones.com. You can also follow his social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @lavelljones.

