EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve always wanted to taste different restaurants in Downtown, here’s your chance as the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) once again provides the Downtown Tasting Tour.

The Downtown Tasting Tour brought to you by the Law Office of Steve Ortega, will be hosted on July 27, for $35 a person.

The tour will provide a map and a menu to five participating restaurants to taste a delicious dish from 5pm to 9pm.

Participating Restaurants in the Downtown Tasting Tour:

Park Tavern

Cheezus

Mills Corner Store

Rockstar Burger Bar

The Tap

Each restaurant is tasked to tease your taste buds and collectively fill you up after the 5-plate evening is completed. The next Downtown Tasting Tour date will be August 31, leading into Downtown Restaurant Week, September 23 to September 30, 2022. Additional details about Restaurant Week will be forthcoming.

The tour is self-guided with a map and a suggested route beginning at 5pm and ending at 9pm. Tickets are $35 each and are limited to 100 per event night, so do not wait – every Downtown Tasting Tour to date has sold out.

If you’d like to purchase a ticket for the tasting tour, click here.

