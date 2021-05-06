‘Disney On Ice’ presents Mickey’s Search Party returns to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party is bringing the magic to guests through dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air.

This show features figure skating, acrobatics, and aerial artistry to bring to life the stories of Disney classics. That includes characters from the films Frozen, Coco, Moana, Toy Story, and more.

To order tickets online, visit www.disneyonice.com

This adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers visits El Paso from now until May 16, 2021, at El Paso County Coliseum.

KTSM 9 News anchor J Russell interviews Ryan Santee, the skater who portrays Kristoff from the movie, ‘Frozen’. Santee’s parents were both ‘Disney On Ice’ skaters and are now ice skating coaches.

The love of ice runs in the family as his two sisters are all now ‘Disney On Ice’ skaters.

Performer Ryan Santee (Courtesy – Feld Entertainment)

Since this is the first time, the show is back in the Borderland since the pandemic, expect some changes. ‘Disney on Ice’ is working closely with the El Paso County Coliseum to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state, and local guidelines.

Additionally, ‘Pod Seating’ has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy ‘Disney On Ice’ while socially distancing from other groups that are also in attendance. As an additional precaution, face coverings are required for guests ages 2 and older except when eating or drinking in their seats, unless otherwise exempted by law.