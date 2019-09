EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Director Robert Rodriguez is coming to El Paso.

Rodriguez will be in town for the Second Annual El Paso Film Festival on Oct. 24-27.

The announcement was made by film festival founder Carlos Corral during KTSM 9 News at Noon.

The festival will include 12 feature films and more than 50 short films, with more than half the line-up created by El Paso filmmakers.