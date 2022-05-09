EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In honor of Mother’s day, Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe will have a luncheon to celebrate its personnel and the mothers and grandmothers of the Segundo Barrio who fought to establish this award-winning non- profit more than 55 years ago.

The luncheon will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the historic La Fe San Jose Ballroom, 501 S Virginia St, EPTX 79901 — a nearly 100-year-old Segundo Barrio event hall and institution. Attendees will be treated to a live performance by the Mariachis Real Azteca of El Paso, Texas. Mexico traditionally celebrates Mother’s Day on May 10th.

“The mothers and grandmothers of our community were the force behind the social-justice movement that created La Fe. The mothers of today’s La Fe carry on our founders’ legacy by fighting for our families’ wellbeing — including being on the frontlines in our community’s fight against the COVID pandemic.” La Fe CEO Salvador Balcorta MSSW.

What La Fe’s founders first launched as a tiny, grassroots clinic in a Segundo Barrio tenement in 1967 has now grown into an award-winning Federally Qualified Health Center and social-justice non-profit. Today, La Fe’s El Paso County-wide health-care network provides quality, affordable health care to low-income families across our region.

