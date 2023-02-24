EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Warner Animation’s film “DC League of Super-Pets” returns to Premiere Cinemas during spring break for only $1 per ticket.

The movie follows “Krypto the Superdog” and his buddy “Ace the Bat-Hound,” as they team up together to form the “League of Super Pets” and protect their beloved city from danger. With the help of their other superhero pets who join in, watch them save the world from destruction.

The premiere of this movie is just one of the many events that will be part of “Super Week.”

Officials also announced that guests watching this movie will receive a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult combo.

For more information about the “DC League of Super-Pets,” visit www.pccmovies.com.