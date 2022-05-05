EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pieces of art from students at Doña Ana Community College (DACC) are on display at the Doña Ana Arts & Cultural Center Gallery from now until May 27th.

The artwork, created by students in the Film and Digital Media Art classes, is currently on display inside the gallery’s Staszewski Library. The opening reception is on Friday, May 6th, from 5 to 8 p.m. and the exposition will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The student art exhibit is a wonderful experience for the DACC students to share their artwork with the community in a professional manner and further develop business skills within a gallery setting. We are honored to have the student artworks shown at the gallery.” said DACC Professor Abby Osborne of ARTS/Digital Graphics.”





For more information on the gallery, contact the Doña Ana Arts Council at 575-523-6403. For more information on DACC Arts courses, contact 575-527-7677.

