EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of country music’s legends will “rock the jukebox” in El Paso early next year.

Alan Jackson’s tour will stop in El Paso on Feb. 21 as the musician plays at the Don Haskins Center.

Jackson will perform some of his greatest hits including “Remember When,” “Chattahoochee,” “Gone Country,” “Country Boy” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 15. His website does not list where tickets will be sold.