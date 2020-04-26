1  of  2
Country singer-songwriter Aaron Watson plans October tour stop in El Paso

Aaron Watson Courtesy Kick’n Dirt Entertainment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Country music star Aaron Watson is the first artist to announce a tour date in El Paso since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Watson will play Ricky D’s, located at 10780 Pebble Hills, on Friday, October 30, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 1 online and at the Ricky D’s Box Office from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The show is ages 18 and up.

Ticket prices begin at $20.

Watson is the quintessential Texas singer-songwriter, building a career for the last 20 years through touring, songwriting, and releasing more than a dozen self-released albums. His DIY attitude and relentless spirit are helping garner attention from across the country.

“There may be no more genuine singer-songwriter at the moment than Watson,” Texas
Monthly wrote about Watson.

In 2019 he released Red Bandana, the followup to his previous album Vaquero. That record earned him a Top 10 hit with ‘Outta Style,” and the honors of being the first independently released album in the history of country music to top the Billboard Country Albums chart.

