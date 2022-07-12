EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – American country music band, Texas Hill, has been added to the 2022 Way Out West Festival line-up.

Artists will perform on the Karbach Ranch Water Seltzer Country Concert Stage at Southwest University Park on Saturday, October 15th.

Texas Hill will perform as one of the opening acts for Jon Pardi along with Tyler Booth and one other opener yet to be announced.

Festival organizers say Texas Hill is a gritty mixture of overlapping tastes and distinct voices that meet in the middle as a bold harmonic trio.

The sixth annual Way Out West Fest, El Paso’s country music festival will be headlined by Texas singer/songwriter Jon Pardi.

