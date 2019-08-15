Company offering $1,000 to watch 25 hours of ‘Friends’

(WTVO) — In honor of the upcoming 25th anniversary of “Friends,” a company is offering a dedicated superfan $1,000 to watch 25 hours of the show.

In addition to the cash, FrontierBundles.com said the fan will also get a “Friends Fandom Fun Pack consisting of a Friends t-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn, treats, and a 12-month Netflix subscription.”

“This job is for any self-proclaimed die-hard Friends superfan looking to prove their salt. We’re in search of the ones who know the quotes (‘PIVOT’), the hilarious scenarios (the beef in the trifle; the Holiday Armadillo), and all the little details (exactly how many sisters does Joey have? What is Chandler’s job?) that make the show the tried and true classic it is,” FrontierBundles.com said in a press release.

The company said they are looking for an organized, detail-oriented individual with a Twitter account and a following since they’ll be required to tweet throughout the challenge.

