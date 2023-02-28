EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Cinemark is presenting its “Slash into Spring” program with five of the most iconic horror films back to the big screen.

The program will be running Wednesday, March 1 through Sunday, March 5 in anticipation of the SCREAM 6 premiere coming in theaters in March 10.

Tickets are on sale now, you can purchase them here.

This is the list of the movies featured and their corresponding date. Showtimes vary by location.