(KTSM) – Characters from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial reunited for a new commercial for Xfinity. The original film was released in 1982. It took 37 years to get somewhat of a closure.

In the new ad, E.T. and the original actor who played Elliott (Henry Thomas) come face to face with each other after Elliott’s kids discover the alien hiding behind a snowman.

You can see the full commercial below: