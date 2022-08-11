EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is bringing back their City’s Annual 2022 Chalk the Block and have opened the application period for Chalk the Block Chalk Art Competition, Artist Market, and food truck vendors.

As they celebrate “15 years in the 915,” this year the downtown festival will take place Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9.

The event is in the Downtown Arts District and according to the City, “Chalk the Block is one of El Paso’s premiere events and the largest public arts festival in the Southwest region drawing more than 400,000 people each year.”

The deadline to apply for all opportunities is Tuesday, September 2.

For more information and how to apply, send an email to readad@elpasotexas.gov or click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.