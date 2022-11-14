EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Alamo Drafthouse has put together new releases, movie parties and seasonal classics for the whole family to enjoy.

This holiday season, you can get your festive spirit going at Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo and East El Paso.

Also in November, Alamo Drafthouse is kicking off the holiday season with movie parties where you’ll be able to catch screenings of classics like “Elf,” “The Polar Express,” and “Christmas Vacation.”

Also back by popular demand is Alamo’s spiced popcorn.

