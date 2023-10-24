EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a “Skalloween” celebration 30 years in the making.
Fixed Idea, the iconic ska band from El Paso’s Lower Valley, is releasing a live album on vinyl and will perform on Friday, Oct. 27, at the RockHouse Bar & Grill, 9828 Montana Ave.
Fixed Idea celebrated its 30th anniversary with a show last August, also at the RockHouse, and fans can relive that night and “collect a piece of Chuco History.”
“From the back yard shows in the early 90s to now, we continue to rock,” the band wrote on Facebook.
Vinyl pre-sale tokens are available for $25 and will be available for $35 the night of the show. Fans with a pre-sale token can get into the show for $5. Tickets for the show cost $15.
Pancho Mendoza and some of his Ysleta High School classmates founded Fixed Idea in 1992, blending ska, cumbia, and reggae.
Fast-forward three decades, and the band now includes Mendoza’s daughter, Kaya, on bass, and 16-year-old Tommy Gomez, a music student of Mendoza’s.
“Thank you for the many years of support. We hope to see some familiar faces, especially those we haven’t seen in a while,” the band said. “The community is what keeps us going and we couldn’t do it without YOU so come out and celebrate. This is your party too.”
Doors open at 8 p.m. The opening bands include Dead Format, Saving Bandit, and Dulce Mal.
This show is for fand 21 and older. New Fixed Idea merch will also be available.
