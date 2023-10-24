EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a “Skalloween” celebration 30 years in the making.

Fixed Idea, the iconic ska band from El Paso’s Lower Valley, is releasing a live album on vinyl and will perform on Friday, Oct. 27, at the RockHouse Bar & Grill, 9828 Montana Ave.

Fixed Idea celebrated its 30th anniversary with a show last August, also at the RockHouse, and fans can relive that night and “collect a piece of Chuco History.”

“From the back yard shows in the early 90s to now, we continue to rock,” the band wrote on Facebook.

Fixed Idea’s Pancho Medoza, left, and Kaya Mendoza, perform at the band’s 30th anniversary show on Aug. 12, 2022, at the RockHouse Bar & Grill in El Paso. (Fernie Ortiz/KTSM)

Vinyl pre-sale tokens are available for $25 and will be available for $35 the night of the show. Fans with a pre-sale token can get into the show for $5. Tickets for the show cost $15.

Pancho Mendoza and some of his Ysleta High School classmates founded Fixed Idea in 1992, blending ska, cumbia, and reggae.

Fast-forward three decades, and the band now includes Mendoza’s daughter, Kaya, on bass, and 16-year-old Tommy Gomez, a music student of Mendoza’s.

Fixed Idea performs at its 30th anniversary show on Aug. 12, 2022, at the RockHouse Bar & Grill in El Paso. (Courtesy Fixed Idea)

“Thank you for the many years of support. We hope to see some familiar faces, especially those we haven’t seen in a while,” the band said. “The community is what keeps us going and we couldn’t do it without YOU so come out and celebrate. This is your party too.”

Doors open at 8 p.m. The opening bands include Dead Format, Saving Bandit, and Dulce Mal.

This show is for fand 21 and older. New Fixed Idea merch will also be available.