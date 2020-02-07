Britney Spears pop up museum opens in Los Angeles

CNN – Oops!… she did it again or at least it can feel that way for Britney Spears fans.

The pop star’s most iconic moments are now on display in Los Angeles, California.

It’s all a part of an interactive pop-museum called, “The Zone: Britney Spears.”

It features nine rooms each designed to mimic a different Spears video or musical era.

The museum also includes some of Spears’ most iconic outfits and music videos including, “Baby One More Time,” “Toxic,” and “I’m a Slave 4 U.”

The pop up runs through April 26 and it costs $60 to enter the exhibit.