‘Baby Shark Live’ is swimming into El Paso next year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Baby Shark Live will be swimming into the Sun City in early 2020.

The viral, can’t-get-out-of-your-head song that your toddler knows all the word to is now an immersive concert experience coming to El Paso next year.

“Baby Shark Live!” will be on April 9 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and TicketMaster outlets, a news release said.

“Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe,” the release said. “After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3.8 billion views, making it the 5th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.”