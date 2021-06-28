Are you watching the longest running shows on TV … still on-air

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here are the longest running American TV shows that are still on … along with when they debuted and how long they’ve been on:

1. “General Hospital”: April 1, 1963, 58 years.

2. “Days of Our Lives”: November 8, 1965, almost 56 years.

3. “Sesame Street”: November 10, 1969, almost 52 years.

4. “Masterpiece Theatre”: January 10, 1971, 50 years.

5. “The Price Is Right”: September 4, 1972, almost 49 years.

6. “The Young and the Restless”: March 26, 1973, 48 years.

7. “Wheel of Fortune”: January 6, 1975, 46 years.

8. “Saturday Night Live”: October 11, 1975, almost 46 years.

9. “Jeopardy!”: September 10, 1984, almost 37 years.

10. “The Bold and the Beautiful”: March 23, 1987, 34 years.

11. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”: November 26, 1989, almost 32 years.

12. “The Simpsons”: December 17, 1989, almost 32 years.

13. “Power Rangers”: August 28, 1993, almost 28 years.

14. “South Park”: August 13, 1997, almost 24 years.

15. “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”: September 20, 1999, almost 22 years.