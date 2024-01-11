NEW YORK (AP) — Judy Blume’s latest honor is a new prize named for a former first lady.

The Eleanor Roosevelt Center and the Fisher Center at Bard College announced Thursday that Blume is the first-ever recipient of the Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award for Bravery in Literature. Blume, 85, is known for such novels for young people as “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing.” She is also a longtime opponent of censorship, and she has seen some of her own work challenged or removed from shelves because of her candid depictions of sex, puberty and other subjects.

The two centers also will be presenting inaugural Roosevelt awards for “authors and books that advance human rights in the face of an alarming rise in book banning and censorship.” The winners include such frequent targets for banning as Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer,” George M. Johnson’s “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and Alex Gino’s “Melissa.” The other honorees are Laurie Halse Anderson’s “Shout,” Mike Curato’s “Flamer” and Jelani Memory’s “A Kids Book About Racism.”

The winners will receive their awards during a ceremony Feb. 17 at the Fisher Center. Blume will participate virtually in a conversation with the other authors.