AMC Theatres joins in on Juneteenth celebrations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — AMC Theatres is celebrating Juneteenth with its first-ever “AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth. “The event will feature a range of Black-led films returning to theaters in honor of Juneteenth. Tickets for the films will be $5.

One of the locations that will be participating in the event through Thursday is El Paso’s AMC El Paso 16 theater.

The event was announced shortly after the U.S. Senate established Juneteenth as a federal holiday last week in honor of the ending of slavery.

The event will be one of many ongoing activities to celebrate Black excellence in film and amplify Black voices at AMC.

For more information about the AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth, visit the AMC Theatres website.

