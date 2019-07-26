Alamo Drafthouse El Paso to screen new Tarantino movie on 35mm film

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Quentin Tarantino’s newest flick, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” premieres this weekend, and Alamo Drafthouse El Paso is screening it in a unique way.

The West El Paso theater is among just 19 locations across the country to show the movie on 35mm film.

The facility’s lead projectionist says the movie has a lot of character and will be a different experience for moviegoers.

“I hope they can appreciate it the character and the uniqueness of the experience,” Chris Sanchez told KTSM. “We’re the only theatre showing this movie in 35mm; it’s very rare to see 35mm in any theatre in the country.”

According to its website, Alamo Drafthouse will also be giving out 35mm film strips containing stills from the movie while supplies last.

