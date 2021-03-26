Alamo Drafthouse East side location ‘soft opening’ on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The new location of Alamo Drafthouse on the East side is set to open Friday evening before the grand opening on March 31.

Aracely Calzadias, events manager at Alamo Drafthouse, said the East side location will open its doors this weekend as an interlude to the grand opening.

The guests will be able to purchase movie tickets and enjoy their food and beverages from the first day, but this luchador-themed location will throw a celebration on Wednesday.

Calzadias announced a music performance on the patio, local luchador stars meet and greet, and a giveaway for the first 5,000 guests who come on Wednesday.

The company will still be enforcing all safety protocols requiring guests to wear masks in all common areas except when eating or drinking. The seats will also remain 6 feet apart and the staff will continue with frequent sanitation of the surfaces.

“It’s really sad to see that there’s a lot of theatres that are not going to open after this pandemic and we feel really fortunate to be in a position,” said Calzadias about opening the new location.

During last year, the movie industry was brought to a complete halt: movie theatres shut down, some of them for good, and less new films were made.

Calzadias said they were happy to be able to fulfill the wishes of El Pasoans demanding another Alamo Drafthouse on the East side.