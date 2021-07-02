9 News Movie Reviews: “The Forever Purge” and “The Boss Baby: Family Business”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week KTSM 9 News anchor J Russell takes viewers inside the Alamo Draft House Cinema East to speak about the upcoming events and sits down with film critic, Felipa Solis.

Along with reviewing the movies, families can enjoy a special program that won’t hurt you pocket.

All Kids Camp tickets are $3 for everyone – little kids, big kids, and grownup kids, and each week brings a new selection, ranging from recent animated favorites to timeless classics.

Most Kids Camp screenings are ages 3 and up, but some locations are All Ages – please check drafthouse.com for local policies.

Regular no talking/texting policies apply and noisy families may be asked to leave.

To purchase tickets, visit https://drafthouse.com/el-paso

