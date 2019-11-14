8 Christmas movies to be shown at El Paso’s Plaza Theatre during Winterfest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Catch a movie and a little of the Christmas spirit this winter with movies at the Plaza Theatre.

The best part, aside from holiday joy, is it’s free.

Eight movies will be free during the annual Winterfest thanks to Texas Gas Service from Nov. 24 to Dec. 29.

Here is a look at the scheduled movies:

Sunday, November 24

3:30 p.m. — The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (PG)

7 p.m. — Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) (R, language)

Sunday, December 1

1 p.m. — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) (PG-13)

3:30 p.m. — The Polar Express (2004) (G)

Sunday, December 8

1 p.m. — Elf (2003) (PG)

3:30 p.m. — A Christmas Story (1983) (PG)

Sunday, December 22

3:30 p.m. — It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Sunday, December 29

1 p.m. — Toy Story (1995)