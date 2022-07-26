EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Center for Children will be hosting their first “Kickin’ Asphalt” 5K fundraiser and community event this weekend where all proceeds will directly benefit the center.

Kickin’ Asphalt is a fun-filled, family friendly event which is free for non-racers and includes post-race entertainment.

Festivities will be starting at 6:00 pm and the start of a twilight 5k and one-mile fun run/walk at 7:00pm.

The event will have music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, jumping balloons, as well as wine and beer tasting and more.

Kickin’ Asphalt 5k and One-Mile Run/Fun Walk

When: Saturday, July 30, 6:00 pm (Race/Walk starts at 7:00 pm)

Where: Ascarate Park Pavilion

Advanced registration for all 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk “racers” is $30, or $25 for military and racers 18 and under. Teams of ten or more receive a $5 discount. The individual registration fee will bump up to $35 on the day of the event. The first 300 people registered will receive a race t-shirt.

Tickets for the wine and beer tasting will be sold separately at the event.

To sign up for the fundraiser or to learn more information about the race, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store